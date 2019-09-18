Ogden man arrested after investigation into child pornography

A booking photo of Brian Coleman.

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah man was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor after police said they traced child pornography downloads to his IP address.

Brian James Coleman, 40, was arrested Tuesday and faces 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Booking documents indicate an officer was using software to investigate child pornography being shared over peer-to-peer networks.

That investigation turned up several graphic videos involving children, which police said were downloaded from a computer in Ogden. Police executed a search warrant at a home in Ogden and said they found child porn on Coleman’s cell phone

Coleman was booked into jail with bail set at $50,000.

