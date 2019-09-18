Mom dies one month after Big Cottonwood Canyon crash that claimed her daughter’s life

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash that claimed her daughter’s life in Big Cottonwood Canyon last month.

A Salt Lake City Police spokesman said Brandilee Chacon, 44, died on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m on August 17.

According to Unified Police, a sedan traveling down the canyon lost control and hit the back of a pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road.  Chacon and her 16-year-old daughter were sleeping in the back of the truck at the time of the crash.

Four men in the sedan were injured.

 

