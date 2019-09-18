Info: FedEx to Add More than 650 Seasonal Positions in Salt Lake City, Utah

FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions throughout our network to help deliver the holidays this year, and we are looking to hire more than 650 people in Salt Lake City. Openings include package handlers and other support positions, many of which may become full time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand. For more information on how to apply, please visit careers.fedex.com.

B-roll and soundbites are available for download here.

Seasonal

Part-Time Positions: • Competitive rates

• Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period with premiums starting under $10/month

• Day and night shifts available

• Vision and dental benefits

• Tuition assistance

• Promote from within philosophy

• Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time

• Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

• Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility: • Must be at least 18 years old

• No minimum education requirements

• Five years of residency in the United States required

• Must be able to lift 50 pounds for some positions

• Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

• Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position

• Ten-year work history required (including time as a student)