Illegal dumping could lead to closure on part of 2100 S in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council will decide in the next few weeks whether to temporarily close a portion of public road on 2100 South between 6500 West and 6900 West — a response to pervasive illegal dumping several government agencies say is creating unsafe conditions, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Tires, trash and other debris are not a new problem in this area, which is in an “extremely isolated” location next to vacant property and sensitive wetlands, city staff told council members during a work session briefing on the issue Tuesday.
Those features, as well as proximity to the landfill and a lack of lighting in the area, have contributed to frequent incidents of dumping going as far back as the mid-1980s by people who can’t be bothered to pay the tipping and disposal fees needed to properly discard of their waste.
