Illegal dumping could lead to closure on part of 2100 S in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council will decide in the next few weeks whether to temporarily close a portion of public road on 2100 South between 6500 West and 6900 West — a response to pervasive illegal dumping several government agencies say is creating unsafe conditions, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Tires, trash and other debris are not a new problem in this area, which is in an “extremely isolated” location next to vacant property and sensitive wetlands, city staff told council members during a work session briefing on the issue Tuesday.