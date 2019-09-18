How to enjoy Utah’s Hogle Zoo with a beer in-hand!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erica Hansen with Utah's Hogle Zoo stopped by to share the following info about an event tonight, September 18, 2019!

It's the time of year when the kids stay home and the adults come out to play at Zoo Brew!

Stroll through the Zoo at sunset - the BEST time to see the Zoo - sip a beer, wine or wild soda, grab some pub fare in the Beastro, catch the bird show, buy some animal art all while saving species in the wild!

Attractions

FEED A RHINO! ($20 per)

FEED a tortoise ($15)

Watch a crocodile feeding FREE

Free photo strips with Shutterbooth

Bird show FREE

Elephant demonstration FREE

Seal / Sea Lion demonstration FREE

Train rides ($2.50 per) Yes, you can ride with a beverage

Carousel ($2.50 per) Yes, you can ride with a beverage

One-of-a-kind animal artwork for sale!

Live music by Mars Highway

And remember, you're drinking for a good cause. So grab your sweetheart, grab your gal pals, grab your buddies and come to the Zoo and grab a drink (and afterward, grab an Uber/Lyft)

More info

Drink ticket sales end at 8:45 p.m.; bars close, 9 p.m.

Thank you to our sponsors: Squatters Craft Beer, Wasatch Brewery, and Top Shelf Utah!

For more info, visit hoglezoo.org/zoo-brew!