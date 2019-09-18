Herriman High School is ready for Mascot Bowl 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah joined us from Herriman High School, the location for Mascot Bowl 2019! It happens on Monday, September 23.

Mascots from your favorite NBA, NFL and NHL teams will take on the Herriman 8th grade football team.

Jon Absey, the former Jazz Bear, is behind the Mascot Bowl every year to raise money to take under-privileged children in our community Christmas shopping.

Herriman High Student Body President Lily Quealy says the event is more than the game -- you can also watch a halftime performance with musical artist Charley Jenkins, see the dunk team, fireworks, skydivers, have fun on inflatable rides, enjoy food trucks and more!

Schedule

4:30 Doors Open

5 Autographs with celebrities and mascots

6:30 Kick off

Find out more here!