Here’s a sneak peek of the new, self-contained Wander community in Utah County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What if everything you need was located right there in your neighborhood? Schools, churches; even a slice of pristine nature? Julie Israelsen with Oakwood Homes tells us about the new community called "Wander" that's providing just that!

Wander is a new master-planned community by Oakwood Homes. It has more than 1,600 homes on 350 acres in Saratoga Springs near the north side of Utah Lake.

It's opening soon -- the Grand Opening is Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Wander has amenities galore -- including 7 new parks, 3 new churches, community pools, even an elementary school! The land is adjacent to Utah Lake and the Jordan River, with a mile-long Promenade Park. There are 14 miles of hiking and biking trails and it also has easy access to I-15, Silicon Slopes and everything Utah County has to offer.

There are five different home designs to choose from including townhomes, carriage-style homes, ramblers and multi-level homes. All are designed with large eat-in kitchens and great rooms (the perfect space for entertaining), master bedroom retreats, open-concept living, large windows. Many plans offer finished or unfinished basements and 3-car garages.

Oakwood has one of the highest ratings for energy efficiency and is known for value - building a quality home at a price that's affordable.

Sign up on Wander`s VIP Interest List at www.LiveWander.com. You'll be among the first to get information on homesites and floorplans as well as invitations to exclusive events and special offers and incentives.

For more information about Wander, visit www.LiveWander.com.