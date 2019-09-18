FCC announces Salt Lake City will be 5G wireless test site

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Communications Commission has announced that Salt Lake City and New York City will be test sites for new 5G wireless technology.

“These projects will test new advanced technologies and prototype networks like those that can support 5G technologies. We’re also establishing a process to ensure new innovators can have access to this testing resource while protecting current, licensed users. I thank all those who are leading these efforts on the ground and stand committed to continuing our efforts to empower innovators,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement released by the agency on Wednesday.

The FCC’s Innovation Zone will support POWDER (Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research) in several connected corridors of Salt Lake City. The University of Utah will oversee some of it. 5G typically refers to “fifth generation” mobile networks, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections.

The Utah State Legislature in 2018 passed a bill that allowed for 5G wireless in the state. It allowed infrastructure for it to “piggyback” on what’s currently in place, similar to how Google Fiber was able to set up in the city.