Bear tranquilized after disrupting traffic in downtown Orem

Posted 7:30 am, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36AM, September 18, 2019

 

OREM, Utah — A bear was tranquilized by wildlife officers after causing traffic issues in Orem Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted about the incident around 7:20 a.m., stating the right lane of northbound State Street was closed near Center Street due to police activity.

A bear that climbed a tree near the Orem Police Department September 18, 2019. Image courtesy Orem Police.

Orem Police said the bear was spotted wandering the streets of Orem but it eventually climbed a tree in front of the police station.

Lt. Colledge of Orem Police confirmed just after 8 a.m. that wildlife personnel responded and tranquilized the animal.

A spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the 2-year-old black bear will be relocated.

“Maybe instead of your next trip to the zoo, you can just come to the police station to see some wildlife,” Orem Police stated on Facebook. 

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.