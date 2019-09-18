Bear tranquilized after disrupting traffic in downtown Orem

OREM, Utah — A bear was tranquilized by wildlife officers after causing traffic issues in Orem Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted about the incident around 7:20 a.m., stating the right lane of northbound State Street was closed near Center Street due to police activity.

Orem Police said the bear was spotted wandering the streets of Orem but it eventually climbed a tree in front of the police station.

Lt. Colledge of Orem Police confirmed just after 8 a.m. that wildlife personnel responded and tranquilized the animal.

A spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the 2-year-old black bear will be relocated.

“Maybe instead of your next trip to the zoo, you can just come to the police station to see some wildlife,” Orem Police stated on Facebook.

