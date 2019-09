SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing a bike from the Snowbird Center.

Unified Police posted several photos of a man who they said is believed to have stolen a purple Juliana Furtado bike worth about $3,000.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Det. Arnold with Unified Police at 801-214-4544 or email him at rarnold@UPDSL.org.

The theft occurred August 30 at the Snowbird Center.