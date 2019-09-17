× Solitude will charge up to $20 per vehicle for parking this season

SOLITUDE, Utah — Solitude Mountain Resort will encourage carpooling in the upcoming ski season by charging up to $20 per vehicle for parking in most of its lots.

The resort will charge $5/day for vehicles carrying 4+ occupants, $10/day for vehicles with 3 occupants and $20/day for vehicles with 1-2 occupants, according to a web page detailing the new winter parking rates.

“Carpooling is important to Solitude Mountain Resort and is essential to reducing congestion in Big Cottonwood Canyon while improving air quality,” the web page says.

Solitude will also sell season passes for parking: $150 for Ikon Pass and Solitude season pass holders, $225 for non-pass holders.

The parking rates will be in effect daily from 12:01 to 2:00 p.m. at the Moonbeam Base Area and Solitude Village lots. Solitude Nordic Center parking will continue to be free. Parking will also remain free for lodging guests.

Click here for more information.