Simple recipe for healthy and yummy mint-chocolate energy bites

Jamaica Trinnaman, founder of HelloBulk! Markets, showed us how to ditch the individually-wrapped energy bars and make your own with only 3 ingredients!

Chocolate Mint Energy Bites

1 c. chocolate chips

1 1/3 c. raw almonds (or cashews)

1/3 c. date paste*

2-4 drops peppermint extract

Place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Heat 30 seconds, stir. Heat another 30 seconds, stir to melt. Do not burn.. remember the bowl retains heat and you can stir to melt the chips.

In a food processor pulse almonds until they are a fine sand-like texture. Reserve 4 rounded Tablespoons and place the rest in a large mixing bowl.

Add the date paste and extract to the melted chocolate. Mix well.Combine the chocolate mixture with almonds and mix well.

With clean, wet hands, pres into a bread loaf pan that is either greased or lined with parchment.

Remove the mixture from the pan and cut into squares with a sharp knife or pastry cutter.

Toss the squares with the remaining almonds (this is easiest in a container with a tight-fitting lid).

Makes approx. 32

Keep the bites refrigerated for a firm, brownie like treat. Lasts two weeks refrigerated.

***For homemade date paste simply boil approx. 14 Medjool dates (pitted) with 1 c. water until soft. A low boil for 15+ minutes is best. Whisk or puree to blend and make a paste.