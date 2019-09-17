Salt Lake Capoeria demonstrates their fusion of martial arts and dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mestre Jamaika of Salt Lake Capoeira brought four of his students to show us what Capoeria looks like, as he explained what it is and where it came from:

"It is an Afro-brazilian martial art which includes elements of physical and mental strength, beauty, and power. It's a 'complete martial art' in that it encompasses a vast spectrum of movement and culture; it incorporates kicks, ground movements, self-defense, acrobatics, music, and tradition."

Salt Lake Capoeira is a capoeira school and performing group located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and directed by Mestre Jamaika (Mauro Romualdo), a three-time Brazilian Capoeira Champion with international performing and teaching experience.

You can watch them at the Urban Arts Festival coming up on September 21 and 22, 2019.

Derek Dyer with the Utah Arts Alliance told us more about the festival:

"​The​ Utah Arts Alliance​ is proud to announce the ​9th Annual Urban Arts Festival ​on ​September 21​st​ and 22​nd​ ​ at the ​Gallivan Center​ and McCarthey Plaza in Salt Lake City, Utah. The FREE festival features 150+ artist vendors, music and dance performances, live painting from Utah`s top street artists, Hard N Paint Basketball Competition, Urbeez Kids Zone, Lowrider Hop Off & Exhibition and more. Headlining the ​KUAA 99.9 FM Festival Stage ​on ​Saturday, September 15​th​ ​ will be Hip Hop pioneer SLICK RICK - THE RULER. ​This Grammy-nominated, English-born rapper will be hitting the KUAA 99.9 FM Stage for a FREE Concert at the Urban Arts Festival on Saturday, September 21st at 8pm! In addition to his extensive music career, Slick Rick is a renowned storyteller, businessman, philanthropist and fashion designer.The Utah Arts Alliance is thrilled to bring this Hip Hop Legend to THE BLOCKS in Salt Lake City!

The ​Urban Arts Festival​ is the largest ​FREE ​community art event in Utah, fun for all ages. Produced by the Utah Arts Alliance, the festival draws tens of thousands attendees and showcases hundreds of artists, performers, and musicians. The festival has received several awards including being named as the 'Best Indie Art Event in Utah.'"

What you'll find there:

● More than 150 artists displaying and selling everything from paintings, photography, and prints to jewelry, clothing, and sculpture.

● Expanded footprint to include Regent Street and McCarthey Plaza on Sunday, 9/22

● Two stages showcasing music and dance from local and touring artists

● Hard N Paint Street Basketball 3-on-3 Tournament and Slam Dunk Contest.

● New this year - Lowrider Exhibit and Hop Off

● Live painting demonstrations from Utah`s top mural and street artists

● Food Truck League rally, including a Vegan Bloody Mary Brunch on Sunday, 9/22, noon - 3 pm

● Urbeez Kids Zone sponsored by Dominion Energy offers a place for festival kids to play and create!

Find out more at utaharts.org.