Local author releases his second book: ‘What If You Could Travel Anywhere’

Author Tim Brown is releasing his second book 'What If You Could Travel Anywhere'. It's the second book in the 'What If' series.

The first book was 'What If You Ate a Taco' and it became a best-seller on Amazon.

The books let kids use their imagination and inspire them to be creative. Parents say the books can spark conversations about all the possibilities that are available to them!

Brown also says if parents can create a safe environment to share ideas, where they won't be put down, that's huge. CEO's have said that creativity is the #1 indicator for future success. Challenges will face all of us, but dealing with them creatively will set you apart!

You can buy the books online at Amazon, at Marissa's in Murray, The Printed Garden in Sandy or Storybook Nook in Gardner Village.