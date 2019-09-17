Local artist talks about the process of creating a painting

Adam Hansen is an artist and gallery director of Meyer Gallery in Park City.  He's also a part of the Wasatch Studio Tour in October.

That's the first valley-wide artist open studio and is free to the public.  It features more than 100 artists working in a variety of mediums including painters, jewelry makers and more.

Adam joined us with a "painting in progress" of a dog, showing how he starts his artwork.

The Wasatch Studio Tour is October 12 & 13 and you can find times and locations on wasatchstudiotour.com or on Facebook @Wasatch Studio Tour and Instagram @wasatchstudiotourofficial.

