× Latter-day Saint missionary dies after crash in Canada

VANCOUVER — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died after he was involved in a crash in Canada last week.

Bryant Keck, 19, of Sanford, Colorado died Tuesday. He had been serving his mission since August 2018.

Keck’s mission companion, 19-year-old Dallin Thompson, of Sahuarita, Arizona, remains in critical condition.

According to a statement from the Latter-day Saint church, the missionaries’ vehicle collided with a truck in Kamloops.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Elder Keck as they mourn his passing and honor his life and missionary service. We continue to pray for Elder Thompson and his family as well as the individuals in the other vehicle. We hope everyone involved in this tragedy will feel the comfort and peace of the Holy Spirit during this difficult time,” the Latter-day Saint church’s statement said.

Kamloops is about 265 miles northeast of Vancouver.