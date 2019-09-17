Large majority of American Hispanics and Latinos are citizens and native born

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study from the Pew Research Center shows America’s 60 million Latinos and Hispanics do not fit common stereotypes.

For example, just 33 percent were immigrants in 2017 compared with 37 percent in 2010.

79 percent of Hispanics and Latinos living in the country are U.S. Citizens compared with 74 percent in 2010.

Pew used the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to compile the report.

2017 was the first year of President Donald Trump’s administration, so the numbers are more reflective of policies and trends at the end of the Obama administration.

Utah is home to 409,000 Hispanic and Latino residents, according to the Census Bureau.