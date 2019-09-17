Founder of SLC boxing gym for at-risk teens seeks funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The founder of State Street Boxing hopes to bring his vision for helping at-risk teens to life, but he needs help to finish the two-year project.

David Ramos told FOX 13 that the facility, at 700 S State St., has received $25,000 in funding from the Salt Lake City government, but it wasn't enough to properly outfit the building for the computer lab, job training, tutoring and ballet/yoga studio that he envisions.

"There was no plumbing, electricity. No heaters or air conditioning," Ramos said about the building's condition when he first acquired it two years ago.

The city's grant and donations from local electricians and plumbers have helped, but Ramos said still needs about $30,000 to bring the facility to a state where it can serve more people, including women living at the nearby Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center.

