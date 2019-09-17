‘Big Boy’ coming back to Utah beginning October 1
The Union Pacific Big Boy will make an encore return to Utah beginning October 1.
Big Boy was last in Utah in May as part of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike.
Here is Big Boy’s Utah schedule:
October 1
Echo, Utah
Echo Road Crossing
Arrival 9:30 a.m.
Departure 9:45 a.m.
Morgan, Utah
98 Commercial St.
Arrival 10:15 a.m.
Departure 11:00 a.m.
Salt Lake City, Utah
1000 Warm Springs Rd.
Arrival 1:30 p.m.
Departure 2:15 p.m.
October 2
Provo, Utah
1000 S 400 E
On display 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No public access outside display hours
October 4
Nephi, Utah
300 W 300 N
Arrival 10:30 a.m.
Departure 11:15 a.m.
Delta, Utah
2nd North Crossing
Arrival 1:45 p.m.
Departure 2:30 p.m.
Milford, Utah
200 S St. East at 100 East St. South
Arrival 5 p.m.
October 5
Milford, Utah
200 S St. East at 100 East St. South
Depart 9 a.m.
Modena, Utah
Modena Rd. near old water tower
Arrival 11 a.m.
Departure 11:30 a.m.