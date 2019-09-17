× ‘Big Boy’ coming back to Utah beginning October 1

The Union Pacific Big Boy will make an encore return to Utah beginning October 1.

Big Boy was last in Utah in May as part of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike.

Here is Big Boy’s Utah schedule:

October 1

Echo, Utah

Echo Road Crossing

Arrival 9:30 a.m.

Departure 9:45 a.m.

Morgan, Utah

98 Commercial St.

Arrival 10:15 a.m.

Departure 11:00 a.m.

Salt Lake City, Utah

1000 Warm Springs Rd.

Arrival 1:30 p.m.

Departure 2:15 p.m.

October 2

Provo, Utah

1000 S 400 E

On display 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No public access outside display hours

October 4

Nephi, Utah

300 W 300 N

Arrival 10:30 a.m.

Departure 11:15 a.m.

Delta, Utah

2nd North Crossing

Arrival 1:45 p.m.

Departure 2:30 p.m.

Milford, Utah

200 S St. East at 100 East St. South

Arrival 5 p.m.

October 5

Milford, Utah

200 S St. East at 100 East St. South

Depart 9 a.m.

Modena, Utah

Modena Rd. near old water tower

Arrival 11 a.m.

Departure 11:30 a.m.

Click here for Big Boy's full schedule.