Watch mascots compete against this Utah junior high team at a family-friendly fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You could say Jon Absey knows a lot about mascots. For decades, he was the stunt man inside the Jazz Bear suit. Even though he was always using the suit to help raise money and awareness for causes, now he helps organize other mascots to do the same with the annual Mascot Bowl!

He brought former U of U and Minnesota Vikings football player Matt Asiata with him to give us more details!

The Mascot Bowl is Monday, September 23rd at Herriman High School, 11917 South Mustang Trail Way in Herriman.

Money raised will go towards taking under-privileged children in our community Christmas shopping. Help us make this holiday season memorable.

Come watch your favorite NBA, NFL and NHL Mascots take on the Herriman 8th grade football team.

Schedule

4:30 Doors Open

5 Autographs with celebrities and mascots

6:30 Kick off

There will also be skydivers, fireworks, food trucks, inflatable rides, Dunk Team, Stunt Team and a Halftime Performance with Charley Jenkins!

Find out more here!

Jon also shared a family recipe for a holiday treat:

1 bag round pretzels

1 bag of Hersey's Hugs (no nuts)

1 bag red & green M&M's

Place round pretzels on a foil-lined cookie sheet. Place Hugs in the middle of each pretzel. Bake 3 minutes at 265 degrees and remove from oven. Put an M&M in the middle of each Hug. Enjoy!