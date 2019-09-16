Crews clean up load of spilled fertilizer that closed lanes of I-15 in Murray

Posted 7:47 am, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, September 16, 2019

UPDATE: Traffic cameras in the area show the debris has been cleared and traffic is flowing in the area again.

Previous story continues below:

MURRAY, Utah — Three lanes of southbound I-15 are closed at 4500 South in Murray due to spilled fertilizer.

Fox 13 first heard report of the traffic impact shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

Trooper Hull with the Utah Highway Patrol said someone lost a load of fertilizer on the interstate, prompting a closure of three lanes.

Those lane closures should persist until at least 8:30 a.m., as sweepers will be needed to clear the debris.

There were no crashes or injuries reported in connection with the incident.

 

