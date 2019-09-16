Honor Flag comes to Utah to honor officers Romrell, Shinners and others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The United States Honor Flag is making its way through Utah Monday, recognizing members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The flag made a stop in South Salt Lake to honor the sacrifice of Officer David Romrell, who was killed in the line of duty Nov. 24, 2018.

A total of eight public safety and military officers are being recognized as the honor flag makes its way around the state.

“It’s just showing that we will never ever forget these guys and their sacrifice,” said South Salt Lake Police Executive Officer Gary Keller.

The flag left Rockport Monday morning, making its way to Provo to honor Officer Joe Shinners, then to Draper and Holladay before stopping in South Salt Lake to honor Romrell.

“He was a great officer, it’s very touching, very emotional for me,” Keller said.

Officers raised the Honor Flag in memory of Romrell, followed by the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence.

“We’re never going to forget him," Keller said. "There will be other activities throughout the rest of this year in honor of Officer Romrell, so never forgotten."

The U.S. Honor Flag also made stops in West Valley, Ogden, and then onto Brigham City.