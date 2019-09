KAYSVILLE, Utah — FOX 13 viewers are reporting a wildfire has broken out on the mountainside east of the Kaysville/Fruit Heights area Monday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m.. the “Francis Fire” had reached 50 acres and is threatening structures.

A tweet from Layton City said the fire is pushing north and anyone in Adams Canyon should evacuate.

