Decision expected on opening Saratoga Springs school after weeks-long delay

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs was supposed to open on August 20, just in time for the 2019-20 school year.

The opening date for the brand-new school was pushed back to September 10 – a delay of three weeks.

On September 9, Principal Mark Whitaker wrote a message to parents, informing them of yet another delay after the state fire marshal did not grant occupancy.

“All safety systems are in place and functional, but [the fire marshal] was uncomfortable with the amount of finish work and cleaning the contractor had left to do. Hogan Construction was confident they would gain occupancy based on previous visits and conversations with the fire marshal. Despite their assurances, it did not happen,” Whitaker wrote. “My faculty and I are extremely frustrated by this news as I am sure you are, as well.”

On Monday, the fire marshal is making a follow-up visit, and Whitaker, the school’s faculty, parents and students hope they can finally begin to use the new school.

“Our goal is the safety of the children and the staff, obviously. And we’re not going to let the building without that assurance that they’re going to be safe. So, we’re looking at life-saving systems, we’re looking at sprinkling systems. There’s one chemical system in the kitchen. There’s alarm systems and then, of course, the exiting is a key part of what we do,” said Ted Black, Chief Deputy Utah State Fire Marshal.

The school could open as early as Wednesday, depending on the outcome of Monday’s inspection. Meanwhile, students have been using online learning tools and some services from Vista Heights, another middle school in Saratoga Springs.