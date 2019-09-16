× 2-year-old boy dies after being stepped on by horse in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A 2-year-old boy died after he was stepped on by a horse in Millard County Sunday night.

Lt. Robert Clark with Millard County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a residence in Hinckley around 7:30 p.m.

The family has a private rodeo arena on their property, and 2-year-old boy was in the arena with his sisters and father when the animal got spooked and jumped.

The horse stepped on the boy’s chest, and he suffered fatal injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.