10 hacks that Dr. Dave says can make you happier

Dr. Dave - aka David Schramm from USU Extension - stopped by with these simple ways to become happier!

Also, Dr. Dave told us about an event to help boost your mental health and overall wellness!

"Last year Utah State University Extension held their first Celebrating Women Conference, and had great success. So we're bringing it back again for 2019!

The early bird ticket deadline has ended BUT use my code 'HAPPY10' for $10 off the $30 registration price! You can find full details at www.celebratingwomen.usu.edu.

The Celebration of Women is an event designed to promote wellness and balance in the lives of women across the Wasatch Front. This conference features workshops from local professionals from Northern Utah. Workshops include such topics as self-care, body image, happiness, organization and healthy living."

The conference will be held at Weber State University, Davis Campus in Layton. It happens Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9 am - 1 pm.

Tickets and information are available at www.celebratingwomen.usu.edu.