Utes move up ranks to #10 after Saturday’s win

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes moved up one notch in the AP Poll to number 10 after opening the season 3-0 in non-conference play.

On Saturday, Utah shutout the Idaho State Bengals. Quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns while running back Zack Moss contributed 106 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Next up, Utah travels to the LA Coliseum, where they'll face the University of Southern California under the Friday night lights. The Utes have not won at USC in 102 years, but Moss confidently says that no statistic will stand in their way when it comes to reaching their goals this season.