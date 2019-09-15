Utah National Guard hosts ‘Governor’s Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUFFDALE, Utah — The Utah National Guard Hosted the 65th Governor's Day at Camp Williams Saturday.

It's a chance for Gov. Gary Herbert to review the troops and for families to watch their loved ones go on parade.

The review started in the sky with the Guard's featured aircraft, like the KC-135-R mid-air refueling plane, Apache and Blackhawk helicopters.

On the ground, vehicles with mounted guns took to the field, displaying some awesome firepower. Herbert got up on a humvee and rode around the parade ground.

The families of Maj. Brent Taylor and Capt. Corey Holmgren were recognized and honored with a moment of silence. Both men lost their lives last year.