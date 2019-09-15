Pedestrian hit and killed by car at dark Millcreek intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah — People who live in Millcreek are blaming a dangerous intersection for the death of an elderly man Saturday night on 3900 South near 900 East.

Police said 68-year-old William Love lived near the crash site and died on scene.

A witness named Courtney Kirkman said she was waiting for Love to cross the street directly in front of her. She said the man was limping, unable to finish crossing before he was hit.

"I knew. I knew there was no way he survived it," Kirkman said. "In the darkness I could barely make him out until the headlights had him in dead center... It’s heartbreaking, and I just — I hope I never see anything like that again, to be honest with you, because it sucked."

The female driver stopped and has been cooperating with the investigation.

"Just as much as my heart goes out to him and his family, my heart goes out to her," Kirkman said. "She was not speeding... She wasn’t going any faster than any other cars."

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said the victim was not in a crosswalk. The driver was not impaired, but her conduct is still under investigation.

"The area is very dark, so we think that that was a major factor in this accident," Gray said. "The driver of course is traumatized by what happened."

Kirkman said the victim was not wearing dark clothing, but it would have still been nearly impossible for the driver to see him.

"It’s pitch black over there at night," Kirkman said. "This light that I’m standing under, is never on... There’s no lights over there on that side at all."

Years ago, Kirkman lived in one of the homes very close to the crash site. Her brother now lives in that home.

The only streetlight in the area that could have illuminated that portion of the street has been broken for years, Kirkman said.

"Somebody had to die to get it to turn on?" Kirkman cried. "It doesn’t change the events of things, but what we can do is act right now and fix the light, and maybe the next person that decides to try and cross the road will make it... Victim shaming is disgusting. He died. What higher price could he have paid for his choices? Probably not the smartest (choice), no, but come on. We’ve all jaywalked across the street at some point in our life. Who are we to judge?"

FOX 13 reached out to the city's public works department on Sunday to see how Millcreek plans to address the situation but did not receive a response yet.