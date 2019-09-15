Man arrested in Cedar City on warrant for murder, assault in California

Posted 6:24 pm, September 15, 2019, by

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A suspect wanted for attempted murder in Southern California was arrested in Cedar City after a coordinated operation was executed without incident.

Joshua Swarthout, 38, was taken into custody Friday night on a warrant out of Riverside, California for attempted murder and assault. He was subsequently transported to the Iron County Jail.

The arrest was set in motion after a Cedar City Police detective received a call from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office advising them that a man wanted for attempted murder was living in the Cedar City area.

Click here to read the full story reported by St. George News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.