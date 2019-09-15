LGBTQ community and supporters attend Pride Festival in Logan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah — Hundreds gathered to celebrate the 2019 Logan Pride Festival Saturday.

At the fourth annual LGBTQ+ pride fest in Logan, people turned out to Willow Park to enjoy music, food and fun.

Attendees remembered the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City's Greenwich Village that gave birth to the gay rights movement.

"Coming to spaces like this makes me feel a lot better about myself, a lot more included," said Jake Hogan, vice-president of Utah State University's Queer Student Alliance (QSA). "I feel a lot better about the LGBTQ population and communiuty as a whole."

This year's festival was sponsored by Logan Pride, the First Presbyterian Church in Logan and the Logan Eagles.