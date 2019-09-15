× A man is on the run after a vehicle pursuit by police in Diamond Valley

DIAMOND VALLEY, Utah — A woman was arrested and a man is on the run after a vehicle evaded police Saturday.

They have been identified as Bailey Boshay Gillies, 22, and Adam Brett Wallin, 35. According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gillies and Wallin are “wanted in connection to an active criminal investigation and no bail warrants originating from the Fifth District Court in St. George.”

According to the press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the town of Central. The vehicle first pulled over and then fled the scene.

Deputies pursued the vehicle heading southbound and were able to deploy stop sticks, which were able to deflate two of the tires. The suspects continued southbound at speeds up to 70 miles per hour, according the press release. The car was then involved in a single vehicle crash near Diamond Valley where it caught fire.

Gillies was arrested and taken for medical evaluation after the crash. Her charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing. Wallin fled on foot and deputies are currently searching for him with the help of K-9 units, local police departments and a Utah highway Patrol helicopter.

As a precaution, a reverse 911 call was sent to Diamond Valley residents alerting them of the ongoing search for Wallin.

The investigation is ongoing. Fox 13 News will update this story as new details emerge.