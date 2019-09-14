Three brothers arrested and charged for multiple counts of drugs, weapons and forgery

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s SECURE Strike Force arrested and charged three brothers for multiple felonies involving weapons, drugs and fake social security cards on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, The focus of the SECURE Strike Force is to investigate major crimes by or against people who are present in the United States without legal documentation.

Eduardo Romo-Vazquez, 32, was charged with 16 felonies. The charges include two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, nine counts of possession of forged social security cards, three counts of a firearm by a restricted person and two counts of receiving stolen property.

His brothers, Emmanuel and Juan Pablo Romo-Vazquez, were both charged with multiple counts of possession of fraudulent documents. Their ages are unknown at this time.

All three men are facing deportation.

According to the press release, SECURE investigators acted on a tip about potential illegal activity at a home in Magna. Over a two month investigation, undercover officers confirmed the activities, built the case and arrested the suspects without incident.