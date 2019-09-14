Police looking for counterfeit money suspects in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a man and woman who they say used counterfeit bills in one or more transactions at businesses in the area.

Multiple businesses in Eagle Mountain, including Maverik, Ace Hardware and Dairy Queen, reportedly received counterfeit $50 and $100 bills Wednesday. Saratoga Springs Police are also investigating multiple similar cases in their area, the sheriff’s office said, and they may be connected.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman pictured below is asked to contact Central Utah Dispatch at (801)794-3970.