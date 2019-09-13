Truck tips over on sharp curve entering I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — A truck driver is uninjured after the semitrailer he was driving tipped over on a sharp turn entering Interstate 80.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling too fast on the curved on-ramp from Bangerter Highway to westbound I-80 just before 1:30 p.m. Friday when the load inside the trailer shifted, causing the rig to tip and land on the driver’s side. He was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved.

UHP Trooper A.J. Nelson said cleanup crews will likely need to unload the contents of the trailer before flipping it back upright because the walls are usually not strong enough to support the load.

A small amount of diesel fuel leaked but was contained at the site.