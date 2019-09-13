Toast with Salted Herb Butter and Crispy Fried Egg

Serves 4
4 slices sourdough bread, toasted
1 cup soft herbs (basil, chives, tarragon, dill, parsley)
½ cup butter, at room temperature
1 lemon, zest and juice
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
6 tablespoons olive oil
4 eggs
¼ cup thinly sliced radishes
In a food processor add all herbs and pulse until finely chopped. Add lemon zest, half of juice, butter, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, and pepper and pulse until everything is completely combined.
In a separate bowl, toss radishes with remaining lemon juice and some salt.
Heat a 10” skillet over medium-high until hot, then add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and heat until shimmering. Carefully add 2 eggs one at a time and cook until edges are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Tilt the pan towards you so that the oil pools and spoon the hot oil over the whites (avoiding the yolks) until whites are set. Remove to a paper towel. Repeat with remaining 2 eggs.
To serve, spread each toast with herby butter, top with a fried egg, and scatter radishes on top. Finish with flakey salt.
