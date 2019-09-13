Toast with Salted Herb Butter and Crispy Fried Egg

Serves 4

4 slices sourdough bread, toasted

1 cup soft herbs (basil, chives, tarragon, dill, parsley)

½ cup butter, at room temperature

1 lemon, zest and juice

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

6 tablespoons olive oil

4 eggs

¼ cup thinly sliced radishes

In a food processor add all herbs and pulse until finely chopped. Add lemon zest, half of juice, butter, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, and pepper and pulse until everything is completely combined.

In a separate bowl, toss radishes with remaining lemon juice and some salt.

Heat a 10” skillet over medium-high until hot, then add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and heat until shimmering. Carefully add 2 eggs one at a time and cook until edges are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Tilt the pan towards you so that the oil pools and spoon the hot oil over the whites (avoiding the yolks) until whites are set. Remove to a paper towel. Repeat with remaining 2 eggs.

To serve, spread each toast with herby butter, top with a fried egg, and scatter radishes on top. Finish with flakey salt.

Sponsor: Roth Living