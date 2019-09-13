This special needs boy needs a special person to love him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pet of the Week is Cruiser, a 3-year-old special needs toy Maltese boy. He comes with his very own wheelchair!

Cruiser came to the shelter unable to walk properly with his back legs, and it was discovered that he had three crushed vertebrae in his back. Doctors believe he was either kicked or abused somehow. After medical care, he has much better use of his back legs, but does have a wheelchair. If he continues to do physical therapy he may get stronger. He does have some nerve damage that causes him not to have total control of his bowels. He can hold his urine, but he does have times when he has accidents.

Cruiser is a very happy, sweet boy who smiles all the time. He has a stuffed toy dog that he loves to carry around and play with. He will make a great companion for somebody who is willing to accept his special needs. He gets along with all dogs and kids!

He is hypoallergenic and non-shedding. He is neutered and chipped and current on all his vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $400 and comes with his wheelchair.

For information on adopting Cruiser, please visit: hearts4paws.org.