These lovely locals with famous faces will have you doing a double-take

When Utah Valley Magazine started a celebrity lookalike contest long ago, they thought it would be a one-time feature.

Years later, readers are still supplying them with doppelgängers worth a double take.

Editor Jeanette Bennett joined us with this year's lovely locals with famous faces.

Three of the lookalikes joined us too. You'll recognize Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, or his high school double Shawn Wood. Phillip Niu is often mistaken for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And, people often think Shad Wood is actor Ryan Eggold.

You can see more at: utahvalley360.com.