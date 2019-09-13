× Runner uses pepper spray to stop sexual assault attempt in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — A woman who was running on the Porter Rockwell Trail Thursday night used pepper spray to defend herself in an attempted sexual assault, according to Draper Police.

The 26-year-old victim reported that a man grabbed her from behind and tried to take off her clothes.

“The suspect fled the area and is described as a male wearing dark clothing. After an intensive search, officers were unable to locate the suspect,” a news release from Draper PD said. “The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the incident underscores the need to take safety precautions.

“Please be aware of your surroundings, exercise with others, carry a whistle, pepper spray or similar device to draw attention or stop an attack, and immediately report any suspicious people or activity,” a statement from Draper PD said.