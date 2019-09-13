Rose Park Elementary on lockout as precaution due to suspicious person

SALT LAKE CITY — Rose Park Elementary School is on lockout Friday morning as police respond to a “suspicious person.”

Michael Ruff with Salt Lake City Police said the school went on lockout as a precaution due to a suspicious person.

Police have made contact with that person and are dealing with the situation, Ruff said as of about 10 a.m.

The school states the lock out is just a precaution and all students are safe inside the building.

