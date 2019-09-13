Prosecutors: Man raped 11-year-old Washington girl he met on Snapchat

SEATAC, Wash. — Police arrested a man accused of raping an 11-year-old after the girl’s mother came home from work to find the man hiding inside a bedroom.

According to charging documents from the King County Prosecutor’s Office, the girl met the suspect, 18 -year-old Jay Nova, on the social media app Snapchat. The two arranged to meet at the girl’s home in SeaTac. She let him into the home through their sliding glass door while her mom was at work Aug. 28.

Prosecutors said Nova had sex with the girl twice that day. She told him they “shouldn’t do this,” but he ignored her.

The girl’s mom and her boss came home to get food at lunchtime, the report said. She thought her daughter was acting strangely, so she looked around and discovered the 18-year-old trying to hide in a bedroom.

The girls’ mother held the door shut and called police. Officers rushed into the scene, at first thinking a burglary was in progress.

The suspect at first told police he was just looking for a place to stay, but later admitted to having sex with the girl.

Nova is charged with two counts of rape of a child. He pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Nova is being held on $250,000 bail for each count. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.