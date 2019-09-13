One killed in head-on crash in no passing zone in Price Canyon

PRICE CANYON, Utah — One person was killed after the driver of a semi attempted to pass another semi in a no-passing zone and struck a pickup truck head-on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 3:18 a.m., and Utah Highway Patrol states it occurred at mile post 226 on US 6 in Price Canyon.

A semi traveling westbound attempted to pass a slower semi “in a no passing zone, on a grade, and on a corner.”

The semi struck an eastbound Ford F-350 head-on, killing the driver of the pickup truck.

SR-6 is closed and traffic is being diverted onto Emma Park Road and SR-191.

Numerous agencies are investigating the crash.

