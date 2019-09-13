Ogden safer thanks to Safe Neighborhood Project, say federal, state and local leaders

OGDEN, Utah — A coalition of federal, state and local agencies gathered in Ogden to celebrate a dramatic reduction in violent crime.
Project Safe Neighborhoods started a targeted pilot program in Ogden, first announced in April of 2018. It’s a federal grant program funding intelligence gathering, legal groundwork, and policing resources to go after gang and drug crimes.
“It’s made a huge impact very quickly,” said U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber.
The numbers for Ogden:
- Violent crime down 20% in January to September of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018
- Reports of shots fired down 50% in the same period
- 74 offenders charged with more than 20 convictions
- 115 guns seized
- Over 270 lbs of illegal drugs seized.