Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team leader Lynn Huber speaks on upcoming walk

Posted 5:13 pm, September 13, 2019, by

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Salt Lake City will be held on October 26 at Liberty Park. Team leader Lynn Huber visited our studio for a preview of the annual event.

