Layton PD offering cash for info on graffiti depicting genitalia, homophobic and racial slurs

LAYTON, Utah — Investigators with the Layton City Police Department hope someone will come forward with information on a series of vandalism incidents that occurred earlier this week.

According to Layton PD, the suspect(s) spray-painted vehicles and various property with images of genitalia, and racial and homophobic slurs.

The vandalism occurred Wednesday night near West Hill Field Rd., West Gordon Ave. and Main St.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the vandalism will be rewarded with $500, police said. Call 801-497-8300 if you can help police with their investigation.