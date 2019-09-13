How Bingham High Minerettes are honoring a former teammate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several years ago Bingham High Minerette Astra Waller passed away after a battle with cystic fibrosis.

Now, every year the Minerettes do a 5K in her honor as a fundraiser for the Minerettes and the cystic fibrosis foundation. It's very emotional at the end when Astra's family and the Minerettes walk the track together and raise their arms together across the finish line.

The race is just $20 to enter, but you need to sign up by Saturday, September 14 to get a t-shirt for the race.

The Astra Waller Memorial Minerette 5K is on September 21 at the Bingham High School Stadium.

For more information and to register click here.

Use "Fox 13" as a code when you register.