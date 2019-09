× Hostess jokes about peanut butter and pickle Twinkies

Pumpkin spice may need to take a back seat. Hostess is causing a social media frenzy over a controversial flavor combo.

The company tweeted out this picture of peanut butter and pickle sandwich flavored Twinkies. Social media users have expressed everything from intrigue to disgust.

The company finally came forward and confirmed that it was, in fact, a joke. Last month, Hostess posted another hypothetical Twinkie flavor: mustard.