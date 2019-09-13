Get a taste of Italy without leaving the Salt Lake Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend is "Festa Italiana" in downtown Salt Lake City.

That's an Italian street festival that feature authentic local Italian food, a pasta and pizza-eating contest and music straight from Italy. Performers Luca DePaolis and Vincenzo Bencini flew in for the festival and joined us on the show with a performance!

The "Festa Italiana" is a non-profit event that's fun for the whole family.

It's Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at The Gateway.

You can find more information at: festaitalianaslc.com.