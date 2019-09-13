Get a taste of Italy without leaving the Salt Lake Valley

This weekend is "Festa Italiana" in downtown Salt Lake City.

That's an Italian street festival that feature authentic local Italian food, a pasta and pizza-eating contest and music straight from Italy.  Performers Luca DePaolis and Vincenzo Bencini flew in for the festival and joined us on the show with a performance!

The "Festa Italiana" is a non-profit event that's fun for the whole family.

It's Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at The Gateway.

You can find more information at: festaitalianaslc.com.

