Food Truck Friday: Steve’s Killer Dogs

Our Food Truck Friday is Steve's Killer Dogs.

Owner Steve Wallace perfected his grilling skills for more than 40 years. In 2017 he opened his food truck.

His 100 percent beef hot dogs come with your choice of 12 condiments (but Steve recommends his Killer Sauce).

And each hot dog helps save a dog and helps a vet too! (Part of his earnings go to charity).

Ask about his secret menu which includes the "Barking Chihuahua", "All-American", "Western Dog", "German Shepherd" and the "Sloppy Dog".

You can find more at: skdogs.com.