× Shots fired at Granger High School football game

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officials have confirmed reports of shots fired during a football game at Granger High School Friday night.

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley said it stemmed from an altercation on campus but not at the football stadium. He also said the people involved were not students at Granger or Hunter High School, the opposing team.

Eight suspects were detained for questioning but no one was injured, according to Granite School District. Horsley said based on early evidence, it didn’t appear that the gun was raised and may have been shot into the ground as “warning shots.”

Horsley said they do believe the incident was gang-related.

Fox 13 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.